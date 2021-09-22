Bloomfield says breaches 'not confined' to any part of society after gang cases

Bubble breaches "are not confined to any particular part of society" as Covid-19 cases continue to rise among New Zealand gangs, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.
It follows reports on Wednesday that an Auckland Hells Angels prospect was infected with Covid-19 - the third gang to record cases.
Covid-19 cases were earlier identified in the Mongrel Mob and a Black Power gang member who caught the virus while on bail from Mt Eden prison.
Bloomfield told reporters during the daily Covid-19 case update that the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and health providers are engaging with a "range of people", and "one of the things that, of course, is going to protect those groups is vaccination".
"That's part of the conversation that's been had with those whānau that have been infected is getting them into the vaccination pathway as well and that's great to see high levels of interest," he said.
He says there has been "excellent engagement" and a "good relationship" between health services and gangs in "identifying potential new contacts", adding it is "exactly what we're after".
"We want to find contacts and we want to find cases."
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins noted that the "overall risk" of spread will be raised "wherever there are bigger groups of people - whether it's big families or other people living in a more communal environment".