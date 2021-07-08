Bloomfield praises outgoing Ministry of Health official Sue Gordon

Outgoing Ministry of Health official Sue Gordon, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand's fight against Covid-19, has been praised by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Sue Gordon. Source: NZDoctors.co.nz

Gordon - who served as the deputy chief executive for the Covid-19 health system response for one year - was responsible for many critical functions of the Covid-19 response, including "contact tracing, testing and health-related aspects of managed isolation and quarantine," Bloomfield said in a statement.

The top Ministry of Health official will be leaving the position for a secondment opportunity as the the Capital and Coast DHB's transformation director.

"As a tireless champion for New Zealand’s Covid response both internally and externally, Sue established and grew strong links across the other agency response chief executive groups, increased ministerial confidence, supported the transition of the vaccine programme into an independent programme and developed a strong legacy for the New Zealand health system," Bloomfield said.

He added that Gordon helped develop a "cohesive and well-organised team" during her time with the Ministry of Health by turning the directorate into a "well-oiled machine" which "stands us in good stead for the next phase of the response".