Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is leading a media conference in Auckland from 1.30pm as the first border workers are given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid-19 Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group co-chair Te Puea Winiata, Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner, and Dale Bramley and Margie Apa, the CEOs of the Waitematâ and Counties Manukau DHBs respectively, will also be at the media conference in Mt Wellington.