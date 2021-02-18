Bloomfield gives advice to those at McDonald's when community Covid-19 case worked there

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today gave advice to those who were at an Auckland McDonald’s when one of the new community Covid-19 cases was working there.

The person worked at the Auckland McDonald’s last Saturday, February 13.

At today's 1pm press conference Bloomfield elaborated on the risk to fellow workers and members of the public who visited the fast food restaurant at the same time the now-confirmed case was working.

"As reported yesterday, Case E is a worker at McDonald’s Cavendish Drive Papatoetoe, a short shift that the case worked at the restaurant has been thoroughly assessed for any exposure risk," he said.

"Some staff who were working at the restaurant at that time have been identified as close contacts, as such they will isolate for 14 days and be tested twice.

"Anyone who visited the restaurant during the time the case was working there on February 13 between 11.30am and 16.15pm are considered to be low risk, given the nature of the work the person undertook there. You are asked to stay at home and seek a test."

Yesterday, Bloomfield said the case was asymptomatic while working at the location.

It comes as there are no new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand today.

This afternoon's announcement comes after three new Auckland cases were announced in the community yesterday. Three other community cases — a family unit consisting of a mother, father and daughter from South Auckland — were announced on Sunday, sending the region into Alert Level 3 restrictions for three days. The rest of the country entered Level 2.

The three cases announced yesterday have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Thirty-one close contacts from Papatoetoe High School, where one of the initial cases attended, have returned negative tests, barring one of the cases announced yesterday.

Of the 1490 casual-plus contacts at the school, 1398 have returned negative tests and 91 are pending, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today in a press conference.

The latest update comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced Auckland would drop down to Alert Level 2 today, while the rest of the nation largely returns to life as normal at Alert Level 1.