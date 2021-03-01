Bloomfield details how two families breached lockdown, leading to latest community cases

Details of how two families breached lockdown leading to the latest Auckland community cases has been revealed by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

His comments come as it was earlier revealed how the 21-year-old South Auckland man — Case M, who was confirmed as having Covid-19 on Saturday — became infected with the virus.

One person from Case M's family had contact with an infected person from a different family during the Level 3 lockdown earlier this month.

This afternoon, Bloomfield revealed exactly what that interaction was.

"The two mothers of the families went for a walk together," Bloomfield told media at the post-Cabinet press conference.

The mother of Case M tested positive for the virus on the same day as her 21-year-old son and was labelled Case N.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commented on Breakfast about the interaction that led to the cases.

“We interviewed them [the family]. They did not disclose the contact and, of course, that contact occurred when it shouldn’t have, at Level 3.”

Ardern said she was confident that authorities now have all of the information.

“We identified the contact [of Case M’s family member] through the most recent family,” she said.

“That means we have gone back to the original family who were already in quarantine to make sure we have all of the information we need.

“We don’t know if it [the information] was deliberately withheld or if it was oversight.”

Ardern said she expects there will be more cases.