TODAY |

Bloomfield details how two families breached lockdown, leading to latest community cases

Source:  1 NEWS

Details of how two families breached lockdown leading to the latest Auckland community cases has been revealed by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

File image: Two women walking together. Source: istock.com

His comments come as it was earlier revealed how the 21-year-old South Auckland man — Case M, who was confirmed as having Covid-19 on Saturday — became infected with the virus.

One person from Case M's family had contact with an infected person from a different family during the Level 3 lockdown earlier this month.

This afternoon, Bloomfield revealed exactly what that interaction was.

"The two mothers of the families went for a walk together," Bloomfield told media at the post-Cabinet press conference.

The mother of Case M tested positive for the virus on the same day as her 21-year-old son and was labelled Case N.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM wants family members, work colleagues and friends to keep each other on track. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commented on Breakfast about the interaction that led to the cases.

“We interviewed them [the family]. They did not disclose the contact and, of course, that contact occurred when it shouldn’t have, at Level 3.”

Ardern said she was confident that authorities now have all of the information.

“We identified the contact [of Case M’s family member] through the most recent family,” she said.

“That means we have gone back to the original family who were already in quarantine to make sure we have all of the information we need.

“We don’t know if it [the information] was deliberately withheld or if it was oversight.”

Ardern said she expects there will be more cases.

“The reason we are in this Level 3 is because of that expectation, because we have had a long period – and two household members who have continued on with activity whilst being positive.”

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South Auckland man infected with Covid-19 after family member's secret lockdown contact with another infected family
2
Bloomfield details how two families breached lockdown, leading to latest community cases
3
PM announces next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19
4
Ardern asks Kiwis to call out Covid-19 rule breakers — 'It’s not OK to let the rest of us down'
5
No new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland in second day of lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two apprehended in police pursuit after gang-related shooting outside Napier bars

Full video: Ardern, Bloomfield speak on second day of Auckland lockdown

Man arrested at Auckland checkpoint for alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour

Victim of Napier assault dies in hospital