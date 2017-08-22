'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

A Northland farmer lost around $100,000 in revenue when a massive amount of avocados were stolen from over 100 trees earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Graeme Burgess, who has an avocado farm near Kaikohe, described the thieves to Stuff as "bloody mongrels".

He said the Hass avocados are not due to be picked until October at the earliest, meaning the fruit is useless and will never ripen.

"They will be no good for eating.

"That's what annoys me the most, it's a bloody waste," Mr Burgess told Stuff.

This is the first theft that has occurred from his orchard after he sold up an office furniture business in Auckland and relocated to Northland.