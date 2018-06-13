 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Bloody cute' gumboots gifted to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford for 'junior-to be'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

'First Man' Clarke Gayford has revealed some good Kiwi gifts already received for his soon-to-arrive child - three pairs of gumboots.

Gumboots have been gifted to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford for their child.

Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford

One pair is handknitted and "bloody cute," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner tweeted today, along with a photo of the gumboots.

The other two pair are the "fancy" Red Band brand, he wrote. 

"In lieu of Fieldays tomorrow I'd like to register my first ever 'In my day', because in 'IN MY DAY' we couldn't afford fancy redbands, and always had warehouse knock offs," Mr Gayford posted.

"Yet jnr-to-be has already been given 3 pairs. (ok one pair is handknitted and bloody cute, but still)," he added.

Mr Gayford and Ms Ardern's baby is due on Sunday.

Ms Ardern is basing herself in Auckland this week and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will step up as Acting Prime Minister when she gives birth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

2

New $750 million, 600 bed prison to be built south of Hamilton

04:00
3
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:39
5
The National Party deputy went to ask a question in the House, but the previous question had turned to what the definition of ‘booty’ is.

Watch: 'The word booty has multiple meanings' – Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett laughing after light-hearted exchange

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 