'Bloody cute' gumboots gifted to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford for 'junior-to be'

'First Man' Clarke Gayford has revealed some good Kiwi gifts already received for his soon-to-arrive child - three pairs of gumboots.

Gumboots have been gifted to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford for their child. Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford

One pair is handknitted and "bloody cute," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner tweeted today, along with a photo of the gumboots.

The other two pair are the "fancy" Red Band brand, he wrote.

"In lieu of Fieldays tomorrow I'd like to register my first ever 'In my day', because in 'IN MY DAY' we couldn't afford fancy redbands, and always had warehouse knock offs," Mr Gayford posted.

"Yet jnr-to-be has already been given 3 pairs. (ok one pair is handknitted and bloody cute, but still)," he added.

Mr Gayford and Ms Ardern's baby is due on Sunday.