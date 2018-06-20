 

Blood trail leads police to weapon used in aggravated robbery of Auckland dairy

A blood trail has helped police to locate the weapon used in the attempted robbery of an Auckland dairy last night where a mother and her adult son were the victims of a stabbing. 

Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.
"Last night as part of our examination investigation we followed a blood trail where we actually located a knife," Detective Inspector Scott Beard told reporters outside the Grey Lynn dairy. 

Detective Beard said the male offender stabbed the male shop assistant multiple times before then stabbing his 62-year-old mother. 

They received serious and critical injuries, but are both now in a stable condition after they both had surgery in Auckland Hospital. 

Three people are currently assisting police with their inquiries over the incident.

"This appears to be an unprovoked and violent attack and police are determined to hold the offenders to account," Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said.

"We'd like to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to apprehend those responsible for this attack."

Investigators and forensic specialists are currently a conducting a scene examination.

Earlier, police said two men, one armed with a knife, had entered the store on Great North Road in Grey Lynn and become involved in an altercation behind the counter.

The two men then fled towards Tuarangi Road before police and ambulance were called to the scene at 7.15pm.

