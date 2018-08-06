 

'Blood curdling' screams stop witnesses as cows attack jogger and rescuer in Auckland park

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland

Two horrified onlookers who witnessed cattle attacking and trampling a man in a South Auckland park have told of hearing blood curdling screams and seeing him go down under the cows' hooves.

The man was trying to rescue a woman who was being menaced by the animals while she was jogging in Totara Park on Sunday afternoon. 

But he ended up himself a victim of an attack that put him in hospital after normally placid beasts went fully feral.

Caron Lynn and Mike Small witnessed the attack.

Ms Lynn told Seven Sharp she heard "not a 'I've just stepped in cow poo' scream. It was blood curdling. Somebody was really scared."

Mr Small said on hearing the scream, "we both stopped our bikes and looked". 

The pair stopped their bikes and saw a herd menacing a woman.

"It was terrifying. We thought she had a dog because of the way she had her hands up to protect herself, and the way that the cows were focussed on her and milling around her," Ms Lynn said.

As they watched anxiously, a man came to the woman's aid.

"He was wearing a bright orange shirt. And he stood between this woman and the cows," Mr Small said.

All I could see was him going down under these hooves - Caron Lynn, witness

To their horror, the man was knocked down.

"The cows just hit him midships. He disappeared...into a mob of cows," Mr Small said.

Ms Lynn said she couldn't sleep last night "because every time I closed my eyes, all I could see was him going down under these hooves. And I didn't think I was going to see him get up. It was terrifying".

The farmer who runs the cows in the park didn't want to appear on camera, but confirmed that two cows had been sent to the freezing works this morning.

Auckland Council which operates Totara Park urged caution during calving season.

"We recommend anyone that chooses to go in parts of our parks with cows is extra careful during calving season, as it is a cow's natural instinct to protect their calves," said Mike Bowater, Auckland Council's Head of Parks Services.

But there's some confusion about the aggressor.

"It wasn't a calf. It was a yearling male animal, three quarters fully grown," Mr Small said.

The victim, an RSA veteran, is now recovering in Middlemore Hospital with leg and shoulder injuries.

"He's a hero. He saved her. He absolutely saved her. He took a pummeling himself, but he saved her," Ms Lynn said.

Mike Small and Caron Lynne's ramble in Totara Park ended in horrifying fashion as they witnessed the shocking incident.
RNZ
Cabinet ministers have today discussed a different Government approach they can take to the construction industry to deal with the major challenges facing the sector, including skill shortages.

New Zealand is in the middle of a construction boom and the pressure is only going to intensify as the government's home building programme, Kiwibuild, ramps up.

Cabinet Ministers met with construction leaders today at Parliament to talk about the best way to work together.

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa said the government needed to take the lead on the problem.

She said there were government guidelines in place for contracts, but those are not always followed.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said he did not want to see construction work going overseas.

"There's a huge duty on us to do nothing that worsens taxpayer liability, but also we are concerned - what are we going to do, outsource everything internationally if we can't keep a robust and sustainable construction sector in New Zealand?'' Mr Jones says.

"Our government's not interested in outsourcing that.''

Masterbuilders chief executive David Kelly said the industry also needed to play its part, and the problems facing the sector were no secret.

"I think one of the most important things that came out of today is the statement from ministers that this industry is strategically important to New Zealand, it is important to our economy, it is important to our social fabric,'' Mr Kelly said.

The government is also consulting the industry on an action plan aimed at making sure the country has enough skilled construction workers to meet future demand.

Recent firm failures, including Ebert Construction last week, have led to thousands of dollars and hundreds of jobs being lost.
Hannah Wallis
Shane Partington bought fiancée Shauni an $1800 solitaire diamond engagement ring from Michael Hill jewellers in August last year.

Seven months later the diamond disappeared. Shauni doesn’t recall banging it or it catching and dislodging the diamond.

The couple were told that Michael Hill’s Lifetime Diamond Warranty would not cover the stone’s replacement, because they believed the ring had been in an accident.

Shauni said she had been careful with the ring, and it had only had normal wear. 

Michael Hill sent the ring away to Australia for inspection. It returned three months later – same result, no cover under the warranty.

Then, Fair Go contacted the company asking whether they were correctly applying the warranty in these circumstances.    

Michael Hill are satisfied with their original assessment that the damage was due to the customer's handling of the ring, and that they followed company policy and process regarding the replacement of faulty product and their diamond warranty.

However they agreed the assessment process took longer than it should have and Shane and Shauni were inconvenienced as a result.

For that reason, they have offered the couple a full store credit to the value of the ring.

Shane and Shauni have decided on a diamond cluster replacement ring not a solitaire  - so that if a diamond does fall out – it won’t be such a big deal.

Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee.
