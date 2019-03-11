Blood on chainsaw likely Denver Chance's - DNA expert

A DNA testing expert says blood found on a chainsaw blade is highly likely to belong to Auckland man Denver Chance.

By Jean Bell of rnz.co.nz

Jay Lingman, 41, is on trial in the High Court at Auckland charged with Chance's murder in 2019.

Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder, but has pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of drugs for supply.

The Crown argued Jay Lingman shot Denver Chance three times in the head from behind before using a chainsaw to fit the body in a chest freezer.

The defence says Lingman acted in self-defence.

Forensic scientist Johanna Veth did DNA testing on blood found at the scene.

She said blood on the chainsaw blade was three hundred thousand million times more likely to be Chance's than another random person.

The Crown argued Lingman used a Ruger 10/22 .22 semi-automatic rifle fitted with a suppressor to shoot Chance.

Veth said blood on the gun and suppressor, along with biological matter on a bullet, held DNA that was also three hundred thousand million times more likely to belong to Denver Chance than another random person.

ESR senior scientist Angus Newton examined the Ruger firearm found at the scene and blood stains related to it.

He test fired the Ruger firearm to compare the bullets and cartridges discovered at the scene.

He said this showed bullets retrieved from Chance's body were likely fired by the Ruger firearm.

Newton said there was blood on the front face of the gun and inside the bore of the gun.

Leah Tottey, a senior forensic scientist at ESR, examined the scene in March 2019.

The Crown argues Lingman shot at least six bullets at Chance from behind when the deceased was standing at the front door.

Tottey used laser beams to determine the bullet's possible trajectory by referencing what she believed were bullet holes in the front door.

This revealed the shooter was likely aiming upwards, with the bullet trajectories both following an upwards path.

The jury was shown an animated 3D model of the front door porch which outlined the bullet trajectory through the door.