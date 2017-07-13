Blizzard-like conditions captured on Mount Hutt, but it's good news for skiers

Snow Groomers on Mount Hutt have been working day and night to prepare the ski runs for the large crowds who are ready to reap the rewards of country’s polar blast.

For now the mountain is closed, but a video captured by one of the fields snow groomers, Jake Kitson, shows the blizzard like conditions he's been working through.

The video taken inside one of the park’s grooming machines shows snow flying at its windshield and thick powder covering the rest of the Mount Hutt landscape.

The ski field has seen more than 45 centimetres of snow fall over the last few days with more powder on its way.