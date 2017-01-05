 

Blitz on cutting corners in New Plymouth as police concerned about dangerous driving

New Plymouth police are promising a blitz on drivers cutting corners after several dangerous incidents were caught on camera on one street in just 45 minutes.

The photos taken on December 29 show several vehicles crossing the centreline on a blind corner on Carrington Street in central New Plymouth.

Vehicles cutting a corner on Carrington Street, New Plymouth

The police say all these incidents, as well as others seen but not photographed, could have had devastating consequences if a car was coming the other way at the same time.

"We will be following up with all drivers identified to discuss their risky driving behaviour as well as actively patrolling this area and enforcing when appropriate," said Senior Sergeant Karley Hunt, Taranaki Area Prevention Manager.

"For the sake of your family, my family and the wider community family - please drive safely," she pleaded.

"Cutting blind corners to get somewhere faster is not worth the risk of someone losing their life or causing other unnecessary harm and victimisation to people in our community."

The fine for failing to keep left is $150 and also comes at a cost of 20 demerit points. 

"Rather than issue tickets and demerit points, we would much prefer it if people would consider their driver behaviour whilst out on our roads," Ms Hunt said.

"That way the community around them can remain safe and uninjured."

Taranaki

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

