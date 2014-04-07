 

Blind five-year-old to be deported from NZ as a drain on health system

The High Court in Christchurch has backed a decision to deport a South African five-year-old who is blind and has chronic medical conditions, on the grounds that she would be a drain on New Zealand's heath and education system.

The Davies family arrived in New Zealand in 2015 on work and visitor visas - father Jonathan works on a farm near Geraldine in Canterbury.

Caitlyn's visa expired in July 2016 and the Immigration Protection Tribunal declined to renew it because "she was not considered to be of an acceptable standard of health".

Her family appealed to the High Court, saying the level of care Caitlyn needs is not available in the education system in South Africa.

In a decision released last week, Christchurch High Court judge Gerald Nation agreed the tribunal "was not in error in considering the degree of harshness [Caitlyn] would suffer against what was acceptable to maintain the integrity of the New Zealand immigration system".

Justice Nation said there had been no "error in law" and it was not unduly harsh to remove Caitlyn from New Zealand.

The Davies family are reportedly weighing up their options.

