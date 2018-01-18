 

Blessing held for US man, presumed drowned, after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Family of the Californian skydiver, presumed drown after a skydiving accident on Lake Wakatipu have held a blessing for him.

Tyler Nii’s parents and brother looking out over Lake Wakatipu.

Source: Supplied

Tyler Nii, a 27-year-old tourist, was taking part in a tandem jump on Wednesday last week when he and the jumpmaster plunged into the lake.

Mr Nii is missing, presumed drowned, and police dive squads have been combing the 300-metre deep lake for his body this week.

Today Police Kaumātua Herewini Neho led a blessing for Mr Nii's parents and his brother.

Local police, Southern District Commander Paul Basham and Deputy Commissioner District Operations, Viv Rickard were also present.

"It was an honour for staff to host the family on the lake during what is a tragic time for them," said Inspector Olaf Jensen, Area Commander Otago Lakes Central.

The lake is too deep, up to 400m, for a dive-only search and so police are using sonar equipment to find Tyler Nii's body.
Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, the Police National Dive Squad has secured additional equipment, which will be set up and tested tomorrow, Mr Jensen said.

The search was suspended yesterday as they awaited more equipment. 

The skydiving company involved, Queenstown-based NZONE, started operations again last Sunday after consulting with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The company's dive instructor was recovered minutes after the crash and has been recovering from minor injuries.

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.
Source: 1 NEWS
One person is still missing and another has been rescued after the accident in Otago today.
Source: 1 NEWS



