TODAY |

Blenheim teenager hospitalised after hit-and-run on Christmas night

Source:  1 NEWS

A 17-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car late on Christmas day in Blenheim. 

The 17-year-old was struck by the car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are asking for any information relating to the hit-and-run incident which occurred at the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd just before midnight. 

A spokesperson says they are particularly wanting to speak to the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback which was seen in the area at that time. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 201226/9309. 

New Zealand
Nelson
Accidents
