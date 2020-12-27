Blenheim teenager hospitalised after hit-and-run on Christmas night

A 17-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car late on Christmas day in Blenheim.

The 17-year-old was struck by the car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are asking for any information relating to the hit-and-run incident which occurred at the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd just before midnight.

A spokesperson says they are particularly wanting to speak to the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback which was seen in the area at that time.