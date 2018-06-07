 

Blenheim greengrocer arrested after allegedly faking robbery

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A Blenheim greengrocer who claimed he had been the victim of an aggravated robbery has been arrested and charged with theft and making a false statement.

Benge and Co on Grove Road.

Source: Google Maps

The arrest was a result of the investigation into an alleged aggravated robbery at Benge and Co on Grove Road in Blenheim on 21 May.

The 44-year-old man who reported the robbery has now been charged with making a false statement to police and for theft as a person in a special relationship.

Marlborough Police reassured the community that this was not an aggravated robbery as first reported to them.

However, police said it was a timely reminder to businesses that they review and assess their banking procedures and overall security measures.

At the time of the incident, it was reported by Stuff the manager of the shop was taken to hospital.

The investigation into the incident continues.

He is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on 11 June.

