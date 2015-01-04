Blenheim fire deliberately lit

The vegetation fire on the banks of the Taylor River in Blenheim yesterday was deliberately started, authorities have confirmed.

Fire truck Source: 1 NEWS

Despite windy conditions overnight and a high fire danger level the fire that started near West Mount School remains contained and under control, the Marlborough District Council say.

Today authorities confirmed the fire was lit deliberately and police ask anyone with information to contact them.

"There are no signs which could have caused it accidentally," said Marlborough Kaikoura Rural Fire Authority Principal Fire Officer Richard McNamara.

He said the area where the fire started is a popular spot for the public.

"Someone must have seen something and we urge them to come forward."

A large scale sprinkler will be installed from George Conway Drive down to the south of the subdivision along back fences, and will run for the next couple of days to keep the area damp.

The eight crews and three diggers onsite are working hard to create clear break lines between the trees and new subdivision and dampen down hotspots underground, Mr McNamara said.

Yesterday residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to the location of the fire that caused thick heavy smoke in the area.