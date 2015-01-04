 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Blenheim fire deliberately lit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The vegetation fire on the banks of the Taylor River in Blenheim yesterday was deliberately started, authorities have confirmed.

Fire truck

Source: 1 NEWS

Despite windy conditions overnight and a high fire danger level the fire that started near West Mount School remains contained and under control, the Marlborough District Council say. 

Today authorities confirmed the fire was lit deliberately and police ask anyone with information to contact them. 

"There are no signs which could have caused it accidentally," said Marlborough Kaikoura Rural Fire Authority Principal Fire Officer Richard McNamara. 

He said the area where the fire started is a popular spot for the public.

"Someone must have seen something and we urge them to come forward."

A large scale sprinkler will be installed from George Conway Drive down to the south of the subdivision along back fences, and will run for the next couple of days to keep the area damp.

The eight crews and three diggers onsite are working hard to create clear break lines between the trees and new subdivision and dampen down hotspots underground, Mr McNamara said.

Yesterday residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to the location of the fire that caused thick heavy smoke in the area.

Access to the area is still restricted to residents only, and the Taylor River Walkway is closed.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:30
2
Taranaki beat heavy favourites Auckland 22-17 in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua.

Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

00:26
3
Southland defenders couldn't contain Samu Kubunavanua, who came up with arguably the best offload of the Sevens tournament in Rotorua.

Watch: 'That is insane!' Turbos flyer comes up with ridiculous shimmy-offload and scores

00:29
4
The visitors took three wickets on the fourth morning to put the Black Caps under pressure in Wellington.

Live updates: Tom Latham's mammoth innings comes to an end, NZ avoid follow-on against Bangladesh


5

Teen dies after apparent skateboard accident in West Auckland

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ