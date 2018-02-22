 

Blenheim and Christchurch rail line to remain closed next week following Gita slip damage

KiwiRail says it is working hard to get freight moving again on the storm-damaged Main North Line between Blenheim and Christchurch.

This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.
Source: NZTA

Cyclone Gita's sting has shut both the rail line and State Highway 1 along the Kaikoura coast.

KiwiRail spokesman Walter Rushbrook says a lot of the areas where work was done after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake had held up well against "truly exceptional weather".

"However, around 300,000 cubic metres of material has been spread across 60 sites from Parnassus to Clarence," he said.

"This has shut both road and rail."

Mr Rushbrook said KiwiRail was working alongside the NZ Transport Agency to get both routes open again.

However, KiwiRail would not be in a position to run any trains between Blenheim and Christchurch next week.

Mr Rushbrook described the rainfall from Gita as extreme.

In some places, it exceeded 200mm in 18 hours, which NIWA reported as being 28 per cent of the normal annual rainfall for the area.

