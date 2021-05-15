Blaze threatens historic homestead in South Canterbury

A historic homestead in Waimate, South Canterbury is ablaze this afternoon as multiple fire engines are at the scene.

The fire at Te Kiteroia Lodge. Source: Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say a call was received at 1.45pm to attend the fire at Te Kiteroia Lodge off Point Bush.

The “well established” fire is coming from the upstairs area of the two-storey building where over 30 firefighters are in attendance.

There are 11 appliances at the scene including six fire trucks, two more providing relief as well as three tankers.