Blaze threatens historic homestead in South Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

A historic homestead in Waimate, South Canterbury is ablaze this afternoon as multiple fire engines are at the scene.

The fire at Te Kiteroia Lodge. Source: Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say a call was received at 1.45pm to attend the fire at Te Kiteroia Lodge off Point Bush.

The “well established” fire is coming from the upstairs area of the two-storey building where over 30 firefighters are in attendance.

There are 11 appliances at the scene including six fire trucks, two more providing relief as well as three tankers.

While there were people at the property, all have been safely evacuated and no one has been harmed, FENZ says.

