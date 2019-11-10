Blaze sparked by fireworks endangers Muriwai Beach gannets

A gannet colony was put at risk last night because of a sand dune fire sparked by fireworks at Muriwai Beach near Auckland.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking said the 20 metre by 20 metre fire, which began just before midnight, took two hours and six crews to extinguish.

About 1200 gannets nest at the beach from August to March each year.

The Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade took to Facebook last night, describing the job and reminding people that fireworks are banned from public places which includes the beach.

A brigade spokesperson said in the post that they drew on the resources of four other volunteer fire brigades to bring the vegetation fire under control.

A fifth brigade was unavailable because they were attending another fire caused by fireworks.