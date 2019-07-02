Blaze on roof of Methven's popular Brown Pub began in fireplace, chief fire officer says

A roof fire which sent 10 fire trucks to a popular pub in the Canterbury town of Methven began in a fireplace in the dining room area, a chief fire officer has told 1 NEWS.

The alarm was raised at the Canterbury Hotel, also known as Brown Pub, just before 9.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.



The Brown Pub in Methven. Source: Google Maps

All people have been accounted for.



A spokeswoman for Blue Pub, opposite the Brown Pub, told 1 NEWS there were large flames coming out of the roof when the fire was spotted.



Chief Fire Officer Alan Burgess said investigators are still working to determine "just exactly what’s gone on there, whether it's a fault or what really has happened".

Mr Burgess said there was "a lot of smoke" when crews arrived, with the fire contained in the ceiling area of the pub.



"It was difficult to get a hold of, but it did actually keep it contained and while you could get at it and put it out, that made life just a bit easier from that point of view," he said.