Blaze near Whangarei spreads to 130 hectares

The Whangarei Command Unit has been sent in to assist with efforts to contain a blaze which has spread to 130 hectares overnight.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS no homes are in danger after the scrub fire continued to burn overnight.

Six helicopters are fighting the fire while crews continue their efforts on the ground.

Extra ground crews have been called in this morning, additional to the more than 30 firefighters who were at the scene from last night.

Two Fire and Emergency tankers are on the scene due to the rural location of the blaze, the spokesperson said.