Blaze near Whangarei brought under control after spreading to 130 hectares

A fire which spread to 130 hectares overnight near Whangarei has been contained this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The fire brought out on Wright Road yesterday about 3.30pm.

Six helicopters were used to fight the fire while crews continued efforts on the ground.

Three helicopters remain on standby but the fire is now considered to be contained.

The spokesperson reminded people to remain vigilant, as temperatures in the region are forecast to climb again today.

"A fire can start pretty easily when it’s so dry, so people need to pay attention to the conditions around them," they said.

Northland

news

