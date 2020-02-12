TODAY |

Blaze in Christchurch temporarily closes highway, hidden by smoke

Source:  1 NEWS

A large scrub fire has broken out in the Christchurch suburb of Ferrymead this afternoon closing parts of Tunnel Road, State Highway 74. 

Smoke covering Tunnel Road, Ferrymead. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the highway has since reopened after a blaze burned through an estimated six hectares of native reserve beside the Heathcote River, causing significant damage to the saltwater marshes. 

1 NEWS was allowed inside the cordon to get a close-up look at crews in action. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says the fire is yet to be fully extinguished but is contained.

Six fire engines, two tankers and two helicopters attended the blaze. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to monitor for hotspots and flare ups. 

Firefighters watch on as a helicopter works to extinguish the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

 

