Blaze at house in Auckland's New Windsor

A fire has broken out at a house in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor today.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire spokesperson says they received the call just before 2pm to reports of a well involved blaze at a home on Humber Pl.

The fire was started in the basement of a two storey house and was spreading when crews arrived.

Four crews are working to contain the blaze but we have been told that it is under control.