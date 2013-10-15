Blaze at house in Auckland's New Windsor

Source:
A fire has broken out at a house in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor today.
A Fire spokesperson says they received the call just before 2pm to reports of a well involved blaze at a home on Humber Pl.
The fire was started in the basement of a two storey house and was spreading when crews arrived.
Four crews are working to contain the blaze but we have been told that it is under control.
The property was vacant when crews arrived.
