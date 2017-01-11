Blaze hits downtown Auckland building

A fire has been reported inside an Auckland city high rise complex this afternoon.

Fire crews outside a Quay Street building in central Auckland Source: 1 NEWS

Six fire crews and a command unit are at the blaze, on the 10th floor of a Quay Street building near Auckland's waterfront.

The Fire Service said they were called to the scene at 1.50pm after a fire was reported in the records room of Ferry & Co Law Firm.

The 16-storey building is an apartment and office complex.

Fire Service crane outside Quay St building fire Source: 1 NEWS