Blaze hits downtown Auckland building

Source:
A fire has been reported inside an Auckland city high rise complex this afternoon.
Fire crews outside a Quay Street building in central Auckland
Source: 1 NEWS
Six fire crews and a command unit are at the blaze, on the 10th floor of a Quay Street building near Auckland's waterfront.
The Fire Service said they were called to the scene at 1.50pm after a fire was reported in the records room of Ferry & Co Law Firm.
The 16-storey building is an apartment and office complex.
Fire Service crane outside Quay St building fire
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire crews do not believe anyone is trapped but are still investigating.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news