Blaze hits Auckland boarding house

A fire that ripped through a West Auckland boarding house this morning has now been contained, but is being treated as suspicious.

Fire services respond to a major early morning house fire on Titirangi Road, Auckland, Source: SNPA / Phil Kite

Six fire engines were earlier called to the blaze at Titirangi Rd, New Lynn after the alarm was raised at 5.50am.

A Fire Service spokesperson said everyone is accounted for.

There is no risk to surrounding buildings.