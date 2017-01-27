Blaze hits Auckland boarding house

Source:
A fire that ripped through a West Auckland boarding house this morning has now been contained, but is being treated as suspicious.
Fire services respond to a major early morning house fire on Titirangi Road, Auckland,
Six fire engines were earlier called to the blaze at Titirangi Rd, New Lynn after the alarm was raised at 5.50am.
A Fire Service spokesperson said everyone is accounted for.
There is no risk to surrounding buildings.
Auckland Transport earlier urged motorists to avoid the road between Pleasant Road and Parker Ave.
