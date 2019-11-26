Blankets and wraps over prams could cause over-heating for babies, Plunket warns

Plunket is warning parents of babies that covering their prams with blankets or even light wraps may cause over-heating.

As summer nears, those sun rays we love can be especially damaging for our youngest Kiwis.

And although we are great at keeping our babies covered, using blankets to keep out the sun may put their lives at risk.

"So we are seeing a lot of people wanting to do the right thing and wanting to protect their babies from the sun by putting a little cloth over the top of their carrier or pram," Plunket's Sophie Woodger told Seven Sharp.

"What we are hearing more of is those babies are having trouble with over-heating.

"When you've got your car closed, even just for half an our outside your place, it gets hot really quickly inside there and the same thing happens in this situation," she said.

And even the parental go-to, the muslin wrap is still problematic.

"If you put it on the same way you put on the thicker blanket, the same applies. There is no air going actually through the pram," says Ms Woodger.

"Mostly prams are made out of a black fabric so you can imagine those get a lot hotter as well," she says.

And when babies heat up, there are no clear signs things could be going wrong.