TODAY |

'Blame game' taking place as Far North plagued with water issues

Source:  1 NEWS

A "blame game" is at play in the Far North, as water issues plague the area, one resident said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Far North mayor John Carter said he accepted "in hindsight" that more should have been done. Source: Q+A

Avocado orchards have provided much needed jobs to the economically challenged region, but its demand for water has split the community. 

Tensions have been mounting over the number of big consents for water going through, 17 approved and another 24 being considered next month. 

Tui Baker, who runs a car valet business in Kaitaia, but is faced with a level four water restriction, told TVNZ1's Q+A a "blame game" over the water issues was taking place. 

"The council should have done this, or that," she said. 

Far North mayor John Carter said he accepted "in hindsight" that more should have been done. 

"I think it's a fair criticism that I and the council should have given better leadership."

He said a temporary fix was on the way, but urged people to not panic in the meantime. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

New Zealand
Politics
Northland
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former Love Island UK host found dead
2
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
3
No winners of $28m Powerball prize - it rolls over to next week
4
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
5
National set to promise tax cuts in upcoming election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man behind Thingee puppet, Alan Henderson, remembered for 'infectious sense of humour'

Person in critical condition after coming off e-scooter in Auckland

One dead, multiple injured after van rolls north of Invercargill

One dead in crash between truck and car north of Levin