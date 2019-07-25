Blair Vining's fight for better cancer care continues with launch of plan to establish charity hospital in Invercargill

Terminal bowel cancer sufferer Blair Vining's fight for better cancer care continues today as he holds a meeting around establishing a community charity hospital in Invercargill to provide better and faster cancer care.

Lawyers, accountants, potential investors, local doctors and nurses, as well as Christchurch's community hospital head Dr Phil Bagshaw are expected to attend the meeting in Invercargill at 6pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since his diagnosis, Blair and wife Melissa have been doing everything they can to fight for better cancer care, including a petition signed by over 140,000 people and delivered to Parliament to establish a Cancer control agency - one which the Government agreed to put in their cancer action plan.

The couple have said from the start it shouldn't matter where you are in the country, that you should be able to get fast and good cancer care in New Zealand.

The community hospital would take some time to work out, Melissa said, but the plan is for it to initially provide colonoscopies for bowel cancer patients on the wait list.

It's hoped the services would eventually extend to diagnosis and treatment of other cancer patients.

Your playlist will load after this ad