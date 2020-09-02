Blair Vining's family 'blown away' by support of Kiwis for charity rugby match

The full star-studded line-up for the Blair Vining Invitational XV will be eked out over coming weeks, with a host of big names already confirmed for the charity match.

Cancer care campaigner Blair Vining died last October after a dedicated crusade to improve care for patients in Southland, and his wife Melissa has continued that advocacy.

The latest push to support the Southland Charity Hospital will be a celebrity rugby match in Invercargill on October 17 - marking a year since Blair's passing.

The big names confirmed so far include Sir Graham Henry, Israel Dagg, Joseph Parker, Chris Cairns, Andrew Hore, Jimmy Cowan, Stephen Donald, Ma'a Nonu, Mils Muliaina, Ali Williams, Carlos Spencer, Matt Watson, Corey Flynn and Bryce Casey, with more to be announced over weeks leading up to October 17 on the Southland Charity Hospital Facebook page.

The charity will be dropping hints on their page, with fans encouraged to have a guess for the chance to win a jersey signed by players from both sides.

Initially, the stars were set to face the New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team, but due to the election date being pushed back to the same day as the match, they were forced to sit this one out.

A team line-up for the Blair Vining XV - with some spots yet to be announced. Source: Supplied

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Melissa Vining said the nation-wide support the charity had received was "mind-blowing".

"The whole of New Zealand to be honest - we just feel the love from everywhere," she said.

"This is our way to mark Blair's anniversary and to say thank you to all these kind people who have helped us to create this hospital."

The invitational side for the Blair Vining charity match - with some spots still unknown. Source: Supplied

Former All Black and Southland man Corey Flynn is involved in the match, and said anything he can do to help his home region, he would.

"I think that the work that both Melissa and Blair did before he passed, in terms of getting the cancer care, and getting people's butts moving, especially for down south, it's unbelievable," he said.