TODAY |

Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Central and South America
Health

Southland cancer care reform campaigner Blair Vining has died, aged 39.

Mr Vining attracted nationwide admiration for his upbeat and pragmatic attitude following his diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in 2018, after he spent his final months petitioning the Government for improved cancer care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sunday meets Blair Vining, who wants to help other Kiwis before he dies. Source: Sunday

He was spurred into action after being told he needed to wait eight weeks for an "urgent" appointment with an oncologist after his diagnosis.

His efforts included organising a petition carrying 140,000 signatures to be delivered to Parliament, which contributed to the decision to establish a national Cancer Action Plan in late August.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Southland man, who has bowel cancer, wants the agency to oversee cancer care throughout the country. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Vining had also begun working on organising a community charity hospital in Invercargill, to be focused on improving the region's poor bowel cancer screening rates.

News of Mr Vining's death was confirmed on the Facebook page, Blair Vining's Epic Journey.

Mr Vining is survived by his wife Melissa and two children.

"Blair’s wife Melissa and their two daughters, Della-May and Lilly, will miss him immensely," the post reads.

"They are exceptionally proud that the man they will continue to love forever left the world a better place."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair is in a hurry to tick off projects on his list because time is short. Source: 1 NEWS

Blair Vining Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Central and South America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
The Big Bang Theory receives shout out during Nobel Prize announcement
3
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
4
Watch: All Blacks captain Kieran Read shakes his head in disgust at Steve Hansen’s latest zinger
5
Fourteen years jail for man who acted as lookout while Auckland dairy workers were stabbed during robbery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies in Bay of Islands crash

Investigation ordered into Jetstar cancellations that saw passengers stranded at Rarotonga terminal

Push to get more houses built sees Government cut red tape in construction sector
06:29

Spy agencies need better safety checks, Nicky Hager's lawyer says after NZSIS illegally spied on journalist