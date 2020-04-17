Blackmail and fake cures: Online Covid-19 scams targeting New Zealand’s most vulnerable

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thanks to the lockdown, Kiwis are spending more time on our devices than ever before.

But with the increased hours spent surfing the web, scammers are attempting to take advantage.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill from Waitemata police says there’s one particular ploy which has become popular again.

“In the last few weeks we've noticed these ‘sextortion email’ scams surfacing again.”

The scam involves emails which say you've been hacked and that they've made intimate recordings of you while on adult websites.

Detective McNeill says the emails are followed up by aggressive demands.

“Emails go on to say if an amount of money is not paid by bitcoin immediately then those intimate recordings will be sent to all their friends on social media."

It's an old hoax with a new opportunity to spread and police say they're analysing about 100 complaints of digital blackmail so far with most reports from people who just received the email but at least one who also paid up.

“We're looking on this latest scam at about 1900 dollars,” Detective McNeill said.

If you do receive a sexploitation email, police advice is to changing your password, bin that email and, above all, do no engage with the person who has sent it to you.

Globally, concerns are also on the rise for the number of fake cures being touted in communities and online.

There is no such cure but claiming you could invest and earn millions has landed American actor Keith Middlebrook in jail.

Meanwhile in the UK, the spotlight is on fake companies offering supplies of personal protective gear that do not exist.