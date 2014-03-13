TODAY |

'Black Widow' Helen Milner wins right to have body samples of her murder victim re-tested

A woman known as the "Black Widow" has won the right to have bodily samples of her dead husband released so they can be re-tested.

Convicted murderer, Helen Milner Source: 1 NEWS

Helen Milner was jailed for life in 2014 and ordered to spend at least 17 years in prison for poisoning Philip Nisbet in 2009, in order to receive a $250,000 life insurance payout.

The Court of Appeal has released a decision granting Milner's request to get samples released from ESR and sent to Australia for testing.

Mr Nisbet's death was initially treated as a suicide, but the case was reopened in 2011 after an investigation by his sister, Lee-Anne Cartier, and an inquest.

