Black smoke towers into the sky as firefighters battle Canterbury blaze

Fire crews are currently battling a major blaze in Rolleston, a town near Christchurch.

Video from the fire shows massive towers of black smoke pouring into the sky as firefighters battle for control of the blaze.

Fourteen crews totalling around 50 firefighters are battling the blaze on Weddons Rd, Rolleston, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

No injuries have been reported, with fire crews expecting to battle the blaze well into the night.