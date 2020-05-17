TODAY |

Black smoke towers into the sky as firefighters battle Canterbury blaze

Fire crews are currently battling a major blaze in Rolleston, a town near Christchurch.

Multiple crews are on hand to fight the Rolleston fire. Source: 1 NEWS

Video from the fire shows massive towers of black smoke pouring into the sky as firefighters battle for control of the blaze.

Fourteen crews totalling around 50 firefighters are battling the blaze on Weddons Rd, Rolleston, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Fire crews are prepared to work through the night fighting the fire. Source: 1 NEWS

No injuries have been reported, with fire crews expecting to battle the blaze well into the night.

People are warned to stay away from the area with the blaze yet to be contained, while thick smoke is affecting visibility on nearby State Highway 1.

