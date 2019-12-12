Black smoke billows from house in Auckland after reports of garage explosion

Emergency services are in attendance to a possible garage explosion in Auckland's Whangaparoa.

Locals are commenting on social media that it's believed to be an explosion in a garage.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are in attendance at the Manly address, alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

It's not yet known if there are injuries or the extent of damage.

Whangaparaoa resident Renee Maree Langdon told 1 NEWS it was "very crazy for a Thursday morning and so sad this has happened to someone so close to Christmas".

"I noticed light smoke blowing," she recalled. "Me and my son started watching from deck and the smoke got dark quite quick."