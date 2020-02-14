TODAY |

Black Power prospect arrested in Wairoa over gang confrontations, vehicle ramming incident

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who police say is a prospect for the Black Power gang was arrested last night in Wairoa, after allegedly trying to escape authorities.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, police said the 29-year-old Black Power Frasertown prospect was involved in a string of gang-related incidents in the area recently.

It includes "gang-related confrontations" in Wairoa and Frasertown, and a vehicle ramming incident.

He was supposed to appear in Gisborne District Court last month but never showed up, becoming a wanted man, authorities said.

Last night's arrest has been described as a "short fleeing driver incident and foot chase" by Wairoa police.

"This sort of brazen violent activity will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held to account," detective sergeant Brent Griffiths said in today's statement.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence and visibility over the next few weeks in Wairoa and I would encourage the community to report any concerns to police immediately."

Anyone with information about gang-related events is urged to call Wairoa police on (06) 838 0700, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Superintendent Andy McGregor says armed attacks and drive by shootings are not going to be tolerated. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a series of violent incidents in the North Island this week.

After a double-homicide earlier this week, police shot and killed an armed man who they said fled and shot at authorities last night.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
Congratulations! Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana welcome fourth child
3
Cambridge lockdown lifted as man arrested
4
Young child hospitalised after being hit by car in Hamilton
5
Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:56

Auckland Council supplies emergency water as rain tank users struggle in record dry spell
01:40

Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout

Full video: Funeral service for former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore
02:04

Man recounts shock of hearing gunshots during Tauranga incident where armed man was shot dead by police