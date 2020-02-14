Black Power prospect arrested in Wairoa over gang confrontations, vehicle ramming incident

A man who police say is a prospect for the Black Power gang was arrested last night in Wairoa, after allegedly trying to escape authorities.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, police said the 29-year-old Black Power Frasertown prospect was involved in a string of gang-related incidents in the area recently.

It includes "gang-related confrontations" in Wairoa and Frasertown, and a vehicle ramming incident.

He was supposed to appear in Gisborne District Court last month but never showed up, becoming a wanted man, authorities said.

Last night's arrest has been described as a "short fleeing driver incident and foot chase" by Wairoa police.

"This sort of brazen violent activity will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held to account," detective sergeant Brent Griffiths said in today's statement.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence and visibility over the next few weeks in Wairoa and I would encourage the community to report any concerns to police immediately."

Anyone with information about gang-related events is urged to call Wairoa police on (06) 838 0700, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes after a series of violent incidents in the North Island this week.