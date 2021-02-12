TODAY |

Black Power members arrested in Northland police raids, guns seized

Three Black Power gang members were arrested in police raids throughout Northland yesterday.

Two guns were found by police during the searches, resulting in additional firearms charges for all three men.

A 24-year-old man wanted for car theft and burglary was arrested in Whangārei.

At the same address, a 32-year-old man was arrested for breaching his parole conditions.

Further inquiries made by authorities in Whananaki led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

All three gang members are expected to appear in the Whangārei District Court later today.

