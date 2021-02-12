Black Power members arrested in Northland police raids, guns seized

Three Black Power gang members were arrested in police raids throughout Northland yesterday.

A Black Power gang member. Source: 1 NEWS

Two guns were found by police during the searches, resulting in additional firearms charges for all three men.

A 24-year-old man wanted for car theft and burglary was arrested in Whangārei.

Two guns were seized by police during a search of two Northland properties. Source: New Zealand Police

At the same address, a 32-year-old man was arrested for breaching his parole conditions.

Further inquiries made by authorities in Whananaki led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man.