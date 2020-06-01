Black Lives Matter protestors don't need to quarantine after breaching social distancing - Dr Bloomfield

Thousands of people who took part in Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country yesterday won't have to quarantine for 14 days as some experts have suggested, Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

The Director-General of Health said since there is currently no community transmission in New Zealand, those who attended the outdoor events are not required to quarantine.

His comments today come after microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles yesterday said she was "absolutely gutted" that people flouted the restrictions, writing on Twitter that anyone who didn't practice social distancing should self-isolate for 14 days.

Instead, Dr Bloomfield said anyone who attended the gatherings or who may be planning to be at upcoming events and feels they may be at risk by coming into close contact with people they don't know "should take a cautious approach and seek advice".

People can get that advice from Healthline, from their GP or after-hours clinic, he said.

Under Alert Level 2, there should be no gatherings of more than 100 people, and people at those gatherings should be physically distanced.

"We're aware of several large gatherings in New Zealand yesterday to recognise the tragic death of George Floyd in the USA," Dr Bloomfield said in a statement.

"It's really important that people remain alert to symptoms and seek advice if they're at all concerned.

"Whatever the Alert Level in New Zealand, it's clear Covid-19 will continue to be a global threat for some time and it's important we remain vigilant - both as individuals and as a country.



"This means continuing to observe physical distancing to keep yourself and others safe, seeking appropriate heath advice, and most importantly staying at home if you're unwell."

Dr Bloomfield commented on the rule-flouting after the Prime Minister this morning gave those who attended a telling off.

"I don't want to stop peaceful protest any more than I want to stop large funerals and tangihanga and weddings being able to come back, but none of the rules we have are there without a reason, they're there to protect people's health," Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"Obviously that wasn't followed here and I have to continue to say publicly the rules are there for a reason, we want people to follow them for a reason and this was a clear breach of them."