Black Lives Matter protest planned for Auckland in solidarity with US marches

Kiwis are joining the growing list of people around the globe marching in solidarity of the George Floyd protests across the United States.

George Floyd protestors march through downtown Seattle. Source: Associated Press

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised to be held in Auckland's CBD tomorrow, marching from Aotea Square to the US Consulate near Britomart at the bottom of town.

The group are calling on the New Zealand Government to "publically condemn the acts of violence and state-sanction murder against African Americans in the United States."

The march is also intended to draw attention to the controversial discussion surrounding New Zealand police's ability to carry guns.

Protestors are being encouraged to wear masks and gloves as well as adhere to social distancing measures to prevent any risk of Covid-19.

READ MORE NZ Police knew Armed Response Team trials were flawed from the beginning

As a result of the Christchurch terror attacks, a six-month trial of full-time armed police units were launched in October in Counties Manukau, Waikato and Canterbury.

However, the move to allow police to be armed attracted criticism, with concerns the move could lead to shootings that mirror violence across the US.

READ MORE Police designing policy for ‘right to kill Māori’ with armed response teams, justice advocate says

Earlier this week Police Commissioner Andy Coster said he was "fundamentally committed" to keeping police officers unarmed but Paifika and Māori remained concerned about what could happen if they are.