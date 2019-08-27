TODAY |

Black Lives Matter leader DeRay Mckesson spreading his message in Aotearoa

One of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, who was at the centre of the Ferguson, Missouri unrest in 2014, has arrived in New Zealand to tour the country to talk civil rights.

DeRay Mckesson is here to promote his new book, On the Other Side of Freedom.

Despite New Zealand and the US being so far apart, Mckesson says some things remain the same.

"The reality is that there are issues around white supremacy and racism everywhere and the justice system in most places is screwed up and the outcomes are disparate," he told Seven Sharp.

Reporter Julian Lee spoke with Mckesson, who’s here to promote his new book. Source: Seven Sharp
