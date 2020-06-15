TODAY |

Black ice prompts slippery warning, causes crashes in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services are warning people to travel carefully as black ice from a freezing morning have caused a multitude of crashes.

In the span of 30 minutes, Fire and Emergency NZ attended five crashes. Source: 1 NEWS

In just 30 minutes, Fire and Emergency NZ attended five crashes in Canterbury this morning, largely in the Selwyn area.

Meanwhile on the Christchurch Southern Motorway, near the Annex Rd underpass, there was a serious crash when a moped crashed into an unoccupied, broken-down vehicle on the side of the road.

"No matter how you are travelling - driving, motorcycle, bus, cycle, scootering or walking - people should take special care on bridges, shaded areas where there are trees overhanging, cycle lanes and footpaths and be aware that black ice is especially treacherous because it’s hard to see," the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre warns.

Waimakariri District Council is echoing the warning, with concerns there's widespread ice in areas not usually known for it.

Canterbury police are warning people to slow down on the road, stay alert and take extra care when travelling this morning.

