Black ice on Otago, Canterbury roads sparks warning to drivers

Drivers in Central Otago and South Canterbury are being urged by Fire and Emergency NZ to take particular care on the roads this morning, with significant amounts of black ice on the roads.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The Lindis Pass SH8 is closed after a truck rolled approximately 30 kilometres north of Tarras, and it’s expected to remain closed for some time.

The truck crash is one of “a number of calls” emergency services have responded to throughout the region, all within a one hour period.

There are reports of dangerous driving conditions as far north as Lake Tekapo.

MetService says the air temperature is at freezing level, with an overnight low of 0°C in the area.

Waka Kotahi says no detour is available for the Lindis Pass, and advises drivers to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

Police are arranging a heavy crane to move the truck, which is blocking the whole road.