Black Falcons take over from Red Checkers in aerobatics display at Ohakea tattoo this weekend

The Air Force's new-look aerobatics team will be showing off next to teams from all over the world at the RNZAF 2017 Air Tattoo at Ohakea this weekend.

After 50 years as the Red Checkers and a two-year hiatus, the New Zealand team is back in the air with new planes, new suits and thanks to a Facebook competition, a new name, the Black Falcons.

Seven Sharp reporter Kristin Hall went through a quite involved suiting up process and was told all about the ejection seat before going up in one of the planes with Black Falcons squadron leader Hayden Sheard.

"I kind of have pinch myself moments most days, so it's a good place to be," Mr Sheard said of his job.

"I really like the Red Checkers name to be honest. I was in the Red Checkers for a bit myself. But I like the Black Falcons name too."

Flying in formation with several other planes, Mr Sheard told Hall: "Top speed is 316 knots which is about 530 kilometres an hour."

The point of having the Black Falcons is publicity - convincing young Kiwis the Air Force isn't all khaki and fitness drills, Hall reported.

Mr Sheard said it's a lot of effort for a marketing exercise, "but it's tremendous fun".

Hall's verdict on her aerobatic experience: "Well, we pulled four g's and I only feel a little bit sick. So I'm gonna call that a win."

The Black Falcons are all set for their weekend display at Ohakea where they're been put up as the grand finale.