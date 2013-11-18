Black Caps bowler Doug Bracewell pleads guilty to drink driving charge

Source:
Black Caps bowler Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court to drink driving after being caught with a breath alcohol reading at almost triple the legal limit.
Doug Bracewell
Source: Photosport
The 26-year-old was pulled over in March in Hastings and will face sentencing next month.
The latest incident marks a sorry time for the paceman.
In 2014 Bracewell was suspended for on Test after breaking a bone in his foot while partying with teammate Jesse Ryder on the eve of a Test match against India.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news