'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Natalia Sutherland 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

"You don't have to be deaf to learn the language."

That's the simple message from a Wellington mum whose videos showing her learning to sign with her daughter on Facebook have garnered over 200,000 views in one week.

Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.
Source: 1 NEWS

Coral Winiata first began posting videos on Facebook instructing family and friends how to sign for New Zealand Sign Language Week last year.

The videos proved to be so popular with not only family and friends, but the wider public, Coral decided to create even more for this year's event.

"This year was a bit more meaningful because we wanted more people to communicate with our daughter," Coral told 1 NEWS NOW.

The series of videos which span the week feature Coral's daughter Jireh as she learns to communicate through sign language.

Six-year-old Jireh was born with a syndrome called Charge which affects her vision, hearing, balance and coordination.

Jireh has two cochlear implants but is non-verbal and began learning sign language at the age of two to communicate with her family.

Through Jireh learning to sign her mum, dad Paris and her two-year-old sister Haven have all been learning to sign.

Coral says she tries to sign throughout her day for her own practise but also so others will pick up simple signs such as good morning and hello.

"You don't have to be deaf to learn that language," Coral says.

Like any good language student, Coral has immersed herself in the world of the deaf.

"I'm so intrigued and interested in the deaf community now, especially having our daughter be deaf.

"It's just inspired me to learn more being around them."

She has gone as far as ordering a coffee by only signing at a McDonald's drive thru.

It was a bit overwhelming because we didn't think it would be that popular and reach that many people."
Coral Winiata

"I wanted to experiment a little and just to see how they would feel [as a deaf person] and the reactions that they would get if you were a deaf person and how they would treat you."

Through her videos on Facebook, Coral hopes to bring awareness to the deaf community and inspire others to try and communicate with them through sign.

She says she has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

"It was a bit overwhelming because we didn’t think it would be that popular and reach that many people.

"I don't think many people knew that sign language was an official language of New Zealand."

Coral and Jireh are now starting a YouTube channel where people can go and learn sign along with them.

You can learn more about New Zealand Sign Language here www.learnnzsl.nz

Wellington

Natalia Sutherland

