'Bit more intimate than usual' Anzac Day commemoration plays out in Dunedin

Bugler Ralph Miller says this year's Anzac service he played at in Dunedin was "a bit more intimate than usual".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Usually thousands of people crowd the city's Queens Gardens to remember our servicemen and women who lost their lives in war.

But Mr Miller, who has played at dawn parades for nearly 20 years, said the 7.30am service at Chingford Park was a "great backyard" to play The Last Post.

"As soon as I heard that Anzac commemorations weren't going to go ahead this year as usual, I knew I'd have to do it somewhere because it's just such a big part of my life," Mr Miller said.

"It's a bit more intimate than usual, but almost more meaningful because of that.

"It makes it a bit more personal. People are having to find their own way to remember it."

He said there was "a great wee turnout" despite what's going on in the world.

Anzac Day services were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the lockdown meaning people cannot gather in large groups or leave their local area.

"I've been bugling in some form since I was about 12 so I can't imagine a year not doing it," Mr Miller said.

Geoff Oswald was at the event and told 1 NEWS it was "very, very special".

"It's part of our community, we're all getting together in these difficult times. Very important that we're united and we show appreciation for the people who have fought for us."

Mr Oswald said this year was very different, but something he'd tell his grandchildren about.

Ruth Findlay was also at the park but said many usual traditions, such as a family breakfast and laying poppies at her parent's grave, were forgoed this year under the circumstances.

"It is special because we can all be together here, but it is sad because we can't be with our family like we normally are," she said.