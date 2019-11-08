'A bit gender exclusive' - Auckland café axes gingerbread 'man' for gender-neutral item

Conversations around gender are becoming more and more common in society these days.

It's not as black and white as men and women - it's more nuanced, with pronouns like them and they.

Now, one West Auckland Cafe has taken it to a new level by labelling one of its most popular foods with a new gender-neutral name.

It all began when a customer told The Tannery team that a gingerbread man is "a bit gender exclusive".

So, they decided to create a gingerbread gender-neutral person in response.

"It started off a bit tongue-in-cheek, but it's actually become a focal point and started a bit of a discussion at the counter with a lot of people taking photos," The Tannery owner Andre Cettina told Seven Sharp.

"Some people think things might have gone too far one way, so they are having a bit of a chuckle with it."

Mr Cettina says some people will take offence to it, but you can't keep everyone happy.