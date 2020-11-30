'A bit emotional watching this' - The Rock responds to Christchurch boy's video on domestic violence

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to the video sent to him by a Christchurch boy appealing for his help to end domestic violence.

Angelou Brown, 5, sent the superstar a video earlier this month, talking about his father's experience with domestic violence.

Angelou's Dad Matt founded the movement She Is Not Your Rehab, after years spent witnessing the abuse of his own mother, who is now gravely sick.

“My childhood was very traumatic, if there was anything I could compare it to, visually it would be Once Were Warriors,” Matt Brown said.

Angelou also sent the the movie star a t-shirt which brands the anti-domestic violence message of the movement, in the hopes Johnson would boost the campaign.

"It’s Uncle Rock. Yes, I’m you’re “uncle” because of course, all us Samoans are related," Johnson wrote.

“A bit emotional watching this 5yr old little boy speak to me,” Johnson said on Instagram today, acknowledging he was “very proud” of the youngster.

“You don’t understand yet, because you’re too young but just know how courageous and inspiring you are to myself and our AIGA (family), but now - to the world," he said.

“I admire your father, greatly for standing up and creating @sheisnotyourrehab. And to make sure his mom - your Nana - will never be forgotten. Encouraging men all over the world to treat our women with respect, love and most importantly, violence free.

“The way you sit in your Nana’s arms as she speaks to you is the exact same way I would sit in my grandma’s arms when I was your age, while said her prayers in Samoan to God, and then she’d talk to me afterwards just like she talks to you.

“She would tell me the exact same things your Nana is telling you. Listen to her. And always remember her words.

"You stay strong, Angelou and keep listening to your Nana and your dad. One day you will become the leader of your aiga and also a leader the world will admire," the movie icon said.