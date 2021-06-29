TODAY |

'Bit anxious' - Residents brace for Wellington's worst tidal storm in eight years

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents are making preparations for what forecasters predict will be the worst tidal storm Wellington's coast has seen in eight years, this evening. 

Isaac Shanley and Hattie Templeton spoke to 1 NEWS as wild weather batters the region. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService warned of high-energy southerly swells - which could last up to 16 seconds at a time - rising to four metres this morning, and six metres this evening.

Isaac Shanley told 1 NEWS he and his flatmate is "just staying put for the meantime" as waves picked up along Ōwhiro Bay this morning.

"Water came through our house last year so we didn't actually stay here last night just in case," he said.

Shanley said they have since moved "pretty much everything in our house off the floor and the back of our house".

He also expressed concern for their cat, Tahini.

"Bit anxious, yeah, we probably won't be staying here."

Sea conditions are expected to get worse as the day goes on. Source: 1 NEWS

Resident Hattie Templeton said she was heading down to Ōwhiro Bay for a swim but said it "might be a bit risky".

"Little bit wavy, bit windy - it's pretty insane."

